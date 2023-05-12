Fat Angelo’s Pizzeria holds ribbon cutting ceremony

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Bridgeport’s newest pizzeria is now open for business.

A ribbon cutting was held on Friday to celebrate Fat Angelo’s, which opened up right next to Mountain Man Axe Throwing.

This is the third Fat Angelo’s location in West Virginia, and 11th overall for the company.

The owners are new to the restaurant industry, and the family is excited to get started.

“My kids love the food. We get the Morgantown location all of the time, and I actually saw a franchise opportunity on the side of the box. My wife and decided to take the plunge and start a business,” said Chad McKown, the owner.

Fat Angelo’s is also going to be providing food to its axe-throwing neighbor.

