Fat Angelo’s Pizzeria holds ribbon cutting ceremony

By WDTV News Staff
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Bridgeport’s newest pizzeria is now open for business.

A ribbon cutting was held on Friday to celebrate Fat Angelo’s, which opened up right next to Mountain Man Axe Throwing.

This is the third Fat Angelo’s location in West Virginia, and 11th overall for the company.

The owners are new to the restaurant industry, and the family is excited to get started.

“My kids love the food. We get the Morgantown location all of the time, and I actually saw a franchise opportunity on the side of the box. My wife and decided to take the plunge and start a business,” said Chad McKown, the owner.

Fat Angelo’s is also going to be providing food to its axe-throwing neighbor.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tre Twitty and Tayla Lynn will be in downtown Clarksburg later this month.
Grandchildren of country music legends coming to Clarksburg
North Elementary
DOCS: Video shows North Elementary vice principal striking student’s head
Crystal Collins
SHERIFF: 1 arrested after missing WV woman’s body found
Sandra Glover
Woman charged after children found living in deplorable conditions
The sheriff says a 2-year-old child was found near death.
Three charged in case of child neglect

Latest News

Kayla Smith's Friday Evening Forecast | May 12, 2023
Kayla Smith's Friday Evening Forecast | May 12, 2023
The Queen of Clean: How to clean bath mats
The Queen of Clean: How to clean bath mats
Cycloneers
WVU Baseball adopts out-of-state Softball Team
Grafton High School
WV Department of Education: student suspensions rising
WVDE: Student suspensions on the rise