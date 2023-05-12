First at 4 Forum: Aaron Crutchfield

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Aaron Crutchfield, an actor with the Rustic Mechanicals, joined First at 4 on Friday.

He talked about a performance this Friday and Saturday at Brickside in Bridgeport, having audience participation during the performance, and other work with the Rustic Mechanicals.

You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4 - 5 p.m. only on WDTV.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.