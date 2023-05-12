First at 4 Forum: Aaron Crutchfield

By WDTV News Staff
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Aaron Crutchfield, an actor with the Rustic Mechanicals, joined First at 4 on Friday.

He talked about a performance this Friday and Saturday at Brickside in Bridgeport, having audience participation during the performance, and other work with the Rustic Mechanicals.

You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4 - 5 p.m. only on WDTV.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tre Twitty and Tayla Lynn will be in downtown Clarksburg later this month.
Grandchildren of country music legends coming to Clarksburg
North Elementary
DOCS: Video shows North Elementary vice principal striking student’s head
Crystal Collins
SHERIFF: 1 arrested after missing WV woman’s body found
Sandra Glover
Woman charged after children found living in deplorable conditions
The sheriff says a 2-year-old child was found near death.
Three charged in case of child neglect

Latest News

IOWA STATE SOFTBALL PKG
IOWA STATE SOFTBALL PKG
First at 4 Forum: Brian Newton
First at 4 Forum: Brian Newton
First at 4 Forum: Patsy Trecost
First at 4 Forum: Patsy Trecost
First at 4 Forum: Patsy Trecost
First at 4 Forum: Patsy Trecost