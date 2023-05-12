Former aide at Woodrow Wilson High School backs out of plea

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) -A former teacher’s aide at Woodrow Wilson High School will be going to trial after backing out of a plea offered by prosecutors.

Samuel White was charged with Child Abuse Resulting in Injury following an altercation involving a special needs child at the school in December of 2022.

According to Prosecuting Attorney Ben Hatfield, White was expected to plead guilty to the felony charge on Friday, May 5th, but backed out of the agreement after prosecutors asked Judge H.L. Kirkpatrick to revoke White’s bond and have him await sentencing at Southern Regional Jail.

As he was only recently indicted, a trial date for White has yet to be set. However, Hatfield said White will be arraigned soon.

