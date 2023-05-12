Former aide at Woodrow Wilson High School backs out of plea


A former teacher’s aide at Woodrow Wilson High School will be going to trial after backing out...
A former teacher’s aide at Woodrow Wilson High School will be going to trial after backing out of a plea offering by prosecutors.(wvva)
By Annie Moore
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 1:22 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) -A former teacher’s aide at Woodrow Wilson High School will be going to trial after backing out of a plea offered by prosecutors.

Samuel White was charged with Child Abuse Resulting in Injury following an altercation involving a special needs child at the school in December of 2022.

According to Prosecuting Attorney Ben Hatfield, White was expected to plead guilty to the felony charge on Friday, May 5th, but backed out of the agreement after prosecutors asked Judge H.L. Kirkpatrick to revoke White’s bond and have him await sentencing at Southern Regional Jail.

As he was only recently indicted, a trial date for White has yet to be set. However, Hatfield said White will be arraigned soon.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tre Twitty and Tayla Lynn will be in downtown Clarksburg later this month.
Grandchildren of country music legends coming to Clarksburg
North Elementary
DOCS: Video shows North Elementary vice principal striking student’s head
Crystal Collins
SHERIFF: 1 arrested after missing WV woman’s body found
Sandra Glover
Woman charged after children found living in deplorable conditions
The sheriff says a 2-year-old child was found near death.
Three charged in case of child neglect

Latest News

Deadline to apply for Hope Scholarship quickly approaching
Bridgeport auctions off two police motorcycles, ambulance
Fairmont State receives NASA grant to support elementary science teachers
David Crowder
Chart-topping Christian artist to perform in Clarksburg
PARCS Superstore opens 5th West Virginia location
PARCS Superstore opens 5th West Virginia location