Gov. Justice weighs in on Title 42 expiration

Gov. Jim Justice
Gov. Jim Justice(MGN: Gov. Jim Justice)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 3:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A pandemic-era public health restriction that changed the U.S. Immigration Police has expired.

Its expiration is now threatening chaos as tens of thousands of migrants make their way to the U.S.-Mexico border.

Title 42 was issued at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and allowed authorities to swiftly turn away migrants at the U.S. borders to prevent the spread of COVID.

However, that changed late Thursday when the Public Health Emergency and Title 42 lapsed.

Homeland Security warnings will care “more severe” consequences for migrants who enter the country illegally.

Gov. Jim Justice spoke on the potential outcome it could have on the United States.

“What’re they bringing with them?” Gov. Justice said. “Some people are bringing some bad stuff, and I don’t just mean drugs. Some people are probably bringing, God forbid, some level of terrorism stuff. You know people are bringing trafficking. People are bringing Fentanyl. It just makes not one ounce of sense.”

The U.S. Government now returns to a decades-old section of U.S. Code known as Title 8.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tre Twitty and Tayla Lynn will be in downtown Clarksburg later this month.
Grandchildren of country music legends coming to Clarksburg
North Elementary
DOCS: Video shows North Elementary vice principal striking student’s head
Crystal Collins
SHERIFF: 1 arrested after missing WV woman’s body found
Sandra Glover
Woman charged after children found living in deplorable conditions
The sheriff says a 2-year-old child was found near death.
Three charged in case of child neglect

Latest News

Spotlight on Business: Looking Glass Consignment Shop
Spotlight on Business: Looking Glass Consignment Shop
Spotlight on Business: Looking Glass Consignment Shop
Spotlight on Business: Looking Glass Consignment Shop
Chart-topping Christian artist to perform in Clarksburg
It’s a berry exciting time for Buckhannon. It seems like the entire community is getting...
81st West Virginia Strawberry Festival kicks off Saturday
Police lights generic.
1 transported after multi-car crash on I-79