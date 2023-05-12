Judah Price commits to West Virginia University

He made the announcement on Thursday
By Josh Widman
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 2:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COAL CITY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Independence’s Judah Price will take the country roads from Coal City up to Morgantown and continue his football career.

On Thursday, the state champion and state record holder announced that he will play for the Mountaineers.

Price will hold his official signing on May 18th at Independence High School. The event is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m.

