PARCS Superstore opens 5th West Virginia location

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A familiar business will have a brand new home in Morgantown.

PARCS Superstore had its grand opening Friday morning.

It is a one-stop shop for outdoor power equipment, like tractors, ride-on lawnmowers and more.

General Manager Chad Nottingham says people can stop by anytime for the big day, and there will be another celebration on Saturday.

This is the fifth PARCS location in West Virginia.

