Rain showers to start off Mother’s Day weekend

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today will end the work week with seasonable temperatures, cloudy skies, and even a few showers. Then more rain will push in tomorrow. Find out the timing of the rain, and what Mother’s Day weekend will be like, in the video above!

A low-pressure system in the Great Plains will lift a warm front into West Virginia today, providing moisture for the Mountain State. As a result, this afternoon, clouds will push in from the west, leading to overcast skies. A few showers may pop up in the afternoon, but they’re scattered and light. Winds will be light, and temperatures will reach the upper-70s in the lowlands and mid-70s in the highlands. After 8 PM, more rain showers will lift in from the south and west, and by the overnight hours into tomorrow morning, expect widespread showers across our region. We may even see a few heavy showers by the morning hours, which may affect your commute. Most of the heavy showers will push out after midday, leaving scattered showers that push out after 6 PM. By the time the rain leaves, rainfall totals may be around 0.5″ or more across much of our region, with some areas seeing more, which means slick roads and even isolated ponding. Besides that, expect cloudy skies, light winds and morning lows in the 60s and highs in the 70s for tomorrow.

A couple of isolated showers may push in on Sunday, but most of our region will be dry, so Mother’s Day will be decent. Then the low-pressure system from out west pushes south of West Virginia and brings more rain into our region Monday morning, but by the evening, our region will dry out. Thereafter, the rest of next week will be nice, with highs in the 70s (around average for mid-May), partly sunny skies and only an isolated chance of showers. Models suggest that it’s not until next weekend that more rain chances return. In short, today and the weekend will be cloudy and rainy, Mother’s Day will be clear, and most of next week will be nice.

You can learn more about the forecast coming up on Midday and other newscasts, or keep an eye on our social media pages. And if you have any weather photos or videos you want to send our way, send them here.

Today: Mostly cloudy skies, with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. High: 81.

Tonight: Rain showers in the evening, then steady rain overnight. Low: 62.

Saturday: Steady rain in the morning hours, transitioning to cloudy skies and rain showers in the afternoon. Northerly winds of 5-10 mph. High: 75.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy skies. North-northeasterly wnds of 5-10 mph. High: 77.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.