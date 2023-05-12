Randolph County man charged after ‘series of controlled purchases’

BEVERLY, W.Va (WDTV) - A Randolph County man has been charged after he allegedly made a “series of controlled purchases” with authorities.

Members of the Mountain Region Drug Task Force made a series of controlled purchases over a couple months from 36-year-old Edward Wiseman, of Beverly, according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say a search warrant was obtained for Wiseman’s home, and it was executed on Monday around 12:30 by the MRDTF, West Virginia State Police and Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.

The RCSO says about five grams of methamphetamine, two firearms, and over $4,500 were found in Wiseman’s home.

Wiseman has been charged with two counts of delivery of a controlled substance and possession and delivery of a controlled substance. He is being held without bond at Tygart Valley Regional Jail.

Authorities say the case remains under investigation and additional charges are pending.

