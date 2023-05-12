The Ron and Stephanie Stovash Mobile Nursing Lab to bring nursing education across the state

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - It was just a year ago that Mon Health and West Virginia Junior College announced their collaboration to put nursing education on wheels.

The Ron and Stephanie Stovash Mobile Simulation Center is now up and running.

The idea for the unit came as a way to teach nursing on the go.

CEO of Mon Health David Goldberg said they wanted to give access to their facilities across the state that may not have access to this equipment daily.

“Not all of them have the money to be able to put simulation equipment in their hospitals or their offices,” he explained.

Goldberg said that the simulation equipment allows nursing students to practice skills they may not deal with every day.

“A mobile simulation center that can reinforce the education and the training nursing clinicians around the region get in the classroom. But don’t always have the scenarios that they may see day in and day out,” he added.

The unit has two hospital rooms and a central control center.

The mobile simulation center was named after Ron and Stephanie Stovash in memory of their parents.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.