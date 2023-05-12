Tamarack artist wins W.Va. State Fair art contest

Blevins's winning art
Blevins's winning art(West Virginia State Fair Facebook)
By Kassidy Brown
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 1:35 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Lee Ann Billups Blevins has been named the winner of the Second Annual State Fair of West Virginia Art Contest.

Blevins’s artwork, which is a painting depicting her great nephew with a prize-winning cow, will be featured as the official print of the State Fair and will be availabe to purchase at the merchandise booth at the fair.

Blevins is a Kenova native, which is where she currently lives. She is a Marshall University alumna and a retired Cabell County, W.Va. teacher.

She is currently a member of Allied Artists of WV, Tri-State Arts Association of WV, and Tamarack Artisans of WV.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tre Twitty and Tayla Lynn will be in downtown Clarksburg later this month.
Grandchildren of country music legends coming to Clarksburg
North Elementary
DOCS: Video shows North Elementary vice principal striking student’s head
Crystal Collins
SHERIFF: 1 arrested after missing WV woman’s body found
Sandra Glover
Woman charged after children found living in deplorable conditions
The sheriff says a 2-year-old child was found near death.
Three charged in case of child neglect

Latest News

Deadline to apply for Hope Scholarship quickly approaching
Bridgeport auctions off two police motorcycles, ambulance
Fairmont State receives NASA grant to support elementary science teachers
David Crowder
Chart-topping Christian artist to perform in Clarksburg
PARCS Superstore opens 5th West Virginia location
PARCS Superstore opens 5th West Virginia location