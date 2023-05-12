United Way’s Blue and Gold Mine Sale set to open

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Yard sale lovers probably won’t find a bigger selection of rummage items than what will be at the Blue and Gold Mine Sale this Saturday at Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown.

The sale is located on the east concourse at the stadium, the student section side of the stadium.

It is one of the largest fundraisers of the year of the United Way of Mon and Preston Counties and also helps keep 25 tons of items out of landfills each year.

Gates open at 7 a.m. for the early-bird sale, which has a five-dollar admission fee. Regular admission, which is free, begins at 9 a.m.

Organizers say to get there early.

“Anybody that is an early bird yard saler, this is the place to be Saturday morning,” said Servando Arredondo, Engagement Manager for the United Way of Mon and Preston Counties. “We’ll have folks lined up usually at 5:45 before we are here to open up the gates. I think our biggest early bird line was 600-700 people one year. We’re hoping to continue to grow that. We’ll have probably a couple of thousand people come through during the day. We want as many people to come in and shop and hopefully give all this stuff a second home, if possible. The idea behind the sale is to keep as much out of the landfills as possible.”

The United Way of Mon and Preston Counties partners with the WVU Office of Sustainability to present the sale.

