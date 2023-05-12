WV Department of Education: student suspensions rising

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The school year is winding down, but new data showing a spike in student suspensions has educators planning a new course of action for next year.

The West Virginia State Department of Education says in 2022 more than 177,000 instruction days were lost for students across all grades. Many of the students were repeat offenders.

Taylor County’s Superintendent Christine Miller says their school district is implementing new training and procedures to get that number lower.

“What can we do to make sure we’re not sending students home, for reasons we really could work with them in our schools, to change the behavior so they know how to behave,” said Miller.

Miller says part of the problem in the past is that there weren’t set guidelines in place for certain offenses.

She says educators are working together to make a plan that will best help students in need.

“If we don’t have good, quality, solid, relationships with our students and they don’t first understand that we care -- we’re not going to make much progress in the learning field,” said Miller.

State Senator Jay Taylor says legislators are working on policies to help as well.

One plan in the works is to provide mediation with courts for truancy.

“It’s probably where a lot of this truancy is happening; you just get all of these notes, unlimited excuses, instead of bringing them in saying, ‘hey what’s going on?’ seeing what kind of help we can get them; getting them back to school, getting them involved somehow, but just taking care of these kids that’s what the goal is,” said Taylor.

Taylor says another option he thinks will help is by getting troubled students more involved in their community.

“Just making that a little more efficient -- with school sports, our faith community, just things to get kids more involved and out of trouble so that’ll be a big help for both of these issues,” said Taylor.

