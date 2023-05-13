Davis & Elkins College hosts 114th annual commencement ceremony

ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - Davis & Elkins College held its 114th annual commencement ceremony in the Myles Center for the Arts. The West Virginia Highlanders led the procession into the auditorium with their bagpipes and drums. A prayer conducted by Reverend Rich Cardot with performances by the college’s choir opened the ceremony. Associate director of student success at Davis & Elkins College, Keri Magana, says she’s excited about the graduating class’ future.

“To see them go out to the world and change the future of this state, this region, this country, is just really important,” Magana said. “It’s something we’re really excited about.”

More than 125 Davis & Elkins graduates crossed the stage in today’s ceremony.

