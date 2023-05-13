Local mothers attend Hats and Heels event

By Tanner Gilmartin
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 6:53 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today, a Mother’s Day tea and worship celebration called Hats and Heels took place at Crystalline Events in Fairmont. Hundreds of mothers and their guests drank tea, ate different varieties of food, and prayed together. Anita Armand, who organized the inaugural Hats and Heels this year, says she wanted to give moms a chance to enjoy the day with their daughters.

“This has been an amazing experience for mothers and daughters to get out and celebrate,” Armand said.

Anita mentioned that she is very thankful that Crystalline Events was able to host the event, but might have to find a bigger venue to host next year’s Mother’s Day celebration because of this year’s great turnout.

