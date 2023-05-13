Mild Mother’s Day

Sunny skies and mild temperatures in store for Mother’s Day
By Michael Moranelli
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 6:32 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Despite the rain showers and cooler temperatures we saw today, Mother’s Day will be much better with sunny skies and mild temperatures. That will be a sign of things to come throughout the week as we are expecting to see very seasonable conditions throughout next week. Michael Moranelli has more in your First Alert Forecast.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights generic.
1 transported after multi-car crash on I-79
Anthony Brown, 15, will be graduating from Covington Latin School in just a few days.
15-year-old graduating with 4.48 GPA
Tre Twitty and Tayla Lynn will be in downtown Clarksburg later this month.
Grandchildren of country music legends coming to Clarksburg
North Elementary
DOCS: Video shows North Elementary vice principal striking student’s head
FILE - In this Dec. 29, 2011 file photo, a car approaches a sobriety checkpoint set up along a...
Authorities schedule two DUI checkpoints in Mon County

Latest News

tomorrow weather
Rain & storms continue through Saturday, but clear for Mother’s Day
Night Planner showing conditions in Clarksburg for May 12, 2023.
Rain showers to start off Mother’s Day weekend
rain next 5 days
Rain increases through Friday, scattered storms on Saturday
Expected highs for today, May 11, 2023.
Seasonable Thursday, then rain this weekend!