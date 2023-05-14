Fire damages historical building in Washington

Northwest Drive fire
Northwest Drive fire(Kheron Alston)
By Kheron Alston
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 7:43 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Saturday night a fire was reported at 556 Northwest Drive. The building was abandoned but it held significance to the area that it was.

The building was used for town lock masters in the early 1900s along the Ohio river.

Washington, Lubeck and Blennerhassett fire departments were all called on scene at the time of the fire. They did request help from the Waverly VFD-Rehab Team WVU- Camden Clark Ambulance Service, Wood County Sheriff’s Office and the Wood County Fire Investigation Team.

The nearest fire hydrant wasn’t available so the fire departments had to pull water from the Ohio river.

The fire is still under investigation and the fire marshal will be on the scene tomorrow morning.

If you have any information about any possible cause of the fire you can contact the wood county sheriff fire marshal.

We will continue to give you updates as we learn more.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cycloneers
WVU Baseball adopts out-of-state Softball Team
A beachgoer in Dauphin Island, Alabama, spotted a massive alligator on the shore.
Beachgoer spots massive alligator: ‘The things you never think you’ll see’
FILE - In this Dec. 29, 2011 file photo, a car approaches a sobriety checkpoint set up along a...
Authorities schedule two DUI checkpoints in Mon County
Morgantown police investigating shooting at bar
Authorities searching for man missing for more than 10 weeks

Latest News

Sign in front of Kaz's Barbeque in Bridgeport.
New BBQ restaurant in Bridgeport opens
Today, the International Mother's Day Shrine on East Main Street in Grafton celebrated the...
International Mother’s Day Shrine celebrates 115th Mother’s Day
Michael Moranelli's Sunday Evening Forecast | May 14th, 2023
Michael Moranelli's Sunday Evening Forecast | May 14th, 2023
Hundreds of mothers and their guests drank tea, ate different varieties of food, and prayed...
Local mothers attend Hats and Heels event
More than 125 Davis & Elkins graduates crossed the stage in today’s ceremony.
Davis & Elkins College hosts 114th annual commencement ceremony