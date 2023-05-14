International Mother’s Day Shrine celebrates 115th Mother’s Day

GRAFTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Today, the International Mother’s Day Shrine on East Main Street in Grafton celebrated the 115th annual observation of Mother’s Day. Marvin Gelhausen, chairman of the Mother’s Day shrine, explains the history of the day.

“Mrs. Jarvis just called for the establishment of the day,” Gelhausen says. “When she passed in 1902, her daughter...standing at the foot of her mom’s grave, remembered this facility here in Grafton and their 25 or so years of connection here and her mother’s call for someone to establish a day and the daughter pledged she would be the one.”

Andrews Methodist Episcopal Church of Grafton launched an annual observance of Mother’s Day in 1908. By 1914 Mother’s Day was declared a national holiday. In 1962, the Andrews Church was officially coined as the International Mother’s Day Shrine. Gelhausen said being at the shrine is a special opportunity for families to celebrate mother’s day at the place that started it.

“mothers, sons, and daughters get a real feel for the heritage of mother’s day by being and attending a service each year where mother’s day actually began,” Gelhausen said.

