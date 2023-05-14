Rain Showers Coming Earlier than Expected

Rain showers slated for early this week
By Michael Moranelli
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 6:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - After showers this weekend, we were not expecting to see rain showers until the end of the week, but as models have updated we have had a change in our forecast. Rain showers in the midwest look to be moving more north than originally forecasted and that brings a chance for some of our southern counties to see rain showers throughout the morning hours on Monday. Then a low-pressure system in Texas is going to move north and bring the region a chance of rain showers on Tuesday evening as well. The good news with these changes is that the rest of the week does look pleasant. Michael Moranelli has the details in your First Alert Forecast.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cycloneers
WVU Baseball adopts out-of-state Softball Team
Anthony Brown, 15, will be graduating from Covington Latin School in just a few days.
15-year-old graduating with 4.48 GPA
FILE - In this Dec. 29, 2011 file photo, a car approaches a sobriety checkpoint set up along a...
Authorities schedule two DUI checkpoints in Mon County
Police lights generic.
1 transported after multi-car crash on I-79
Grafton High School
WV Department of Education: student suspensions rising

Latest News

Mild Mother's Day
Mild Mother’s Day
tomorrow weather
Rain & storms continue through Saturday, but clear for Mother’s Day
Night Planner showing conditions in Clarksburg for May 12, 2023.
Rain showers to start off Mother’s Day weekend
rain next 5 days
Rain increases through Friday, scattered storms on Saturday