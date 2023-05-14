Rain Showers Coming Earlier than Expected

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - After showers this weekend, we were not expecting to see rain showers until the end of the week, but as models have updated we have had a change in our forecast. Rain showers in the midwest look to be moving more north than originally forecasted and that brings a chance for some of our southern counties to see rain showers throughout the morning hours on Monday. Then a low-pressure system in Texas is going to move north and bring the region a chance of rain showers on Tuesday evening as well. The good news with these changes is that the rest of the week does look pleasant. Michael Moranelli has the details in your First Alert Forecast.

