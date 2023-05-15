2 dead in crash involving semi in Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Two people are dead following a crash involving a semi truck early Saturday morning in Morgantown.

The Morgantown Police Department says a car and a tractor trailer crashed in the 700 block of Powell Ave. in Morgantown on Saturday around 3:20 a.m.

The driver of the Toyota, Papa Yaw Acheampong, of Boyd, Maryland, and one of the two passengers, Antonio Darrell McDaniel, of Morgantown, were pronounced dead on the scene by emergency medical personnel, the MPD says.

The second passenger in the car was taken to Ruby Memorial Hospital for injuries sustained as a result of the crash, according to the department.

The driver of the truck was not injured, authorities say.

The Morgantown Police Department is investigating the crash.

Anyone with additional information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Morgantown Police Department at (304) 284-7522.

STORY CORRECTION: The Morgantown Police Department has issued a correction for information it provided regarding a fatal crash.

The MPD says the second passenger in the car was Marcus Penrose, of Morgantown. He was taken to Ruby Memorial Hospital for injuries sustained as a result of the crash, according to the department.

Authorities incorrectly identified the second passenger in the car in their initial release.

