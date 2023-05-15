BHS Senior Parade expected to cause traffic delay for parts of Bridgeport

This article comes from our media partners at Connect Bridgeport.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Bridgeport High School Senior Parade is expect to cause a traffic delay on two roads in Bridgeport on Tuesday.

The parade will kick off at 7 a.m. Tuesday and cause delays to parts of Philadelphia and Johnson Avenues.

Students will start lining up for the parade at Simpson Creek Baptist Church at 6:45 a.m., according to PRO Jamie Hamrick.

In the parade, students can drive their cars, as well as any other motorized mode of transportation. It celebrates the seniors last official day of school.

“Kids are allowed to drive various types of vehicles from golf carts, tractors, lawn mowers, loud dirt bikes, and even loud cars so please be aware there may be a little bit of noise briefly that morning,” said Hamrick. “There also students that will be on horses, bicycles or anything else you can think of.”

Hamrick said the goal is to not disrupt traffic too much. However, there will be a delay leading from Simpson Creek Baptist Church to City Park Drive, which is the main entrance to Bridgeport High School. She said the opposite lane will remain open and encourages those driving to be cautious.

Hamrick said anyone is welcome to line the streets.

Bridgeport High School’s graduation is at 9 a.m. on May 27 at Wayne Jamison Field.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.