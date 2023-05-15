Charges dismissed against man accused in missing woman’s death

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Charges have been dismissed against one man initially arrested in connection with the death of a missing woman.

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Investigators with the Huntington Police Department began working on the case of Chrystina Judd when she was first reported missing in September of 2021. In early May of this year, the discovery of skeletal remains by mushroom hunters in Carter County, Kentucky, turned out to be the woman they had been searching for.

“Those are scary situations and our detectives work very hard to put as much information together as quickly as possible,” said Huntington Chief of Police Phil Watkins.

Through dental records, investigators were able to identify the remains as Chrystina Judd. A few days later, Huntington Police Officers arrested two brothers in connection with her death.

“Working hand-in-hand with the authorities in Kentucky brought us to a point where we can charge both Brock and Tucker Meade,” Chief Watkins said.

According to the criminal complaint, Brock Meade allegedly shot and killed Judd on Sept. 7, 2021. It also alleges that his brother, Tucker Meade, helped him hide the remains in a wooded area near the AA Highway in Carter County, Kentucky. Judd was not reported missing until September 9, 2021. Chief Watkins says the investigation is still ongoing, but he hopes the discovery and charges that have come as a result will help Judd’s family move forward.

“Any time that we can provide closure to a family, you know, nobody wants to hear that news. But still, that closure is important in the grieving process so we respect that and always keep that in the back of our minds as we’re working on these types of cases,” said Chief Watkins.

Both men have been charged with concealment of a deceased human body. Brock Meade is also charged with murder.

