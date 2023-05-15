Crews remove car from Cheat Lake

CHEAT LAKE, W.Va (WDTV) - Crews worked to remove a car from Cheat Lake on Saturday.

According to the Granville Fire Department, their dive team was alerted along with crews from Morgantown about a car that slid down the boat ramp and into the water at Cleat Lake Park off of Morgans Run Rd.

Officials spoke to the car’s owner and used a Remotely Operated Vehicle, or ROV, to find the submerged car 15 feet underwater about 150 feet from the ramp.

The GFD says two Morgantown divers secured tow line to the car, and Summers Towing removed the car from the water.

Below is a Facebook post from the department with additional photos of crews removing the car:

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.