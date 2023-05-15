Crews remove car from Cheat Lake

Crews remove car from Cheat Lake
Crews remove car from Cheat Lake(Facebook: Granville Fire Department)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 1:33 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHEAT LAKE, W.Va (WDTV) - Crews worked to remove a car from Cheat Lake on Saturday.

According to the Granville Fire Department, their dive team was alerted along with crews from Morgantown about a car that slid down the boat ramp and into the water at Cleat Lake Park off of Morgans Run Rd.

Officials spoke to the car’s owner and used a Remotely Operated Vehicle, or ROV, to find the submerged car 15 feet underwater about 150 feet from the ramp.

The GFD says two Morgantown divers secured tow line to the car, and Summers Towing removed the car from the water.

Below is a Facebook post from the department with additional photos of crews removing the car:

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 dead in crash involving semi in Morgantown
(Source: RNN)
Local FBI employee sentenced for soliciting minor
Cycloneers
WVU Baseball adopts out-of-state Softball Team
A beachgoer in Dauphin Island, Alabama, spotted a massive alligator on the shore.
Beachgoer spots massive alligator: ‘The things you never think you’ll see’
FILE - In this Dec. 29, 2011 file photo, a car approaches a sobriety checkpoint set up along a...
Authorities schedule two DUI checkpoints in Mon County

Latest News

Train ride nearly 40 years in the making hits the tracks
Train ride nearly 40 years in the making hits the tracks
Train ride nearly 40 years in the making hits the tracks
Train ride nearly 40 years in the making hits the tracks
New BBQ restaurant in Bridgeport opens
BHS Senior Parade expected to cause traffic delay for parts of Bridgeport