Donna Jo Ash Musgrove, 81, of Fairmont passed away at her home with family by her side on Saturday, May 13, 2023. She was born in Cokeburg, Pennsylvania on November 07, 1941, daughter of the late Orlando and Vera Mable McCartney Ash. She was the owner/operator of several local restaurants. She enjoyed time at Sage Brush Roundup, as well as cooking and dancing. Donna was called at a young age to care for her family and continued caring for family members throughout her entire life. She most enjoyed time with her family especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

She is survived by her loving husband of 42 years Gerald “Jerry” Musgrove; daughters Sharletta Darlene Stevenski and her husband Andy “Chuck” of Grafton and Tracy Denise West and her husband Robert “Roddie” of Kingmont, and niece/daughter Penny Mayo; two stepsons Gregory “Greg” Musgrove and Jeffrey “Jeff” Musgrove and his wife Jenn; grandchildren Tiffany Dawn Stevenski, Andy Charles Stevenski and his wife Mindy, Adam Paul Stevenski, Ryan Brent Heiskell, Brent Musgrove, Alexis Musgrove, Caden Musgrove and Annie Musgrove; three great grandchildren Austin, Aubrey and Tristan; Mother in law Clarabelle Musgrove, and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one daughter Kathy Ann Satterfield, one brother Stanley Van Ash and two sisters Patricia Ann Harding and Josephine Ash, and father-in-law Gerald F Musgrove.

Friends may call at Carpenter & Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant Street, Fairmont on Wednesday May 17, 2023, from 1:00 pm to 6:00 pm. The funeral service will follow at 6:00 pm at the funeral home with Pastor Edward Carpenter and Andy Stevenski.

According to her wishes, she will be cremated.

A special thank you to Amedysis Hospice and caregivers Angie, Danielle, Courtney, Brenda, Kayla Hall, and Shelly Ashcraft.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to The Special Olympics.

Condolences and memories may be shared at www.carpenterandford.com

