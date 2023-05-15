First at 4 Forum: Jamyson Posey and Parker Biller

By WDTV News Staff
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Jamyson Posey and Parker Biller with Fairmont State University’s Beauty and the Beast Jr. joined First at 4 on Monday.

They talked about being with Fairmont State’s Beauty and the Beast Jr., having their first show on Wednesday, how they were selected for their roles, and how they are preparing for the play.

You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4 - 5 p.m. only on WDTV.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 dead in crash involving semi in Morgantown
Dale Edward Cheuvront Jr. was sentenced on Monday, May 15, 2023.
Former FBI employee sentenced for soliciting minor
Shaun LaPointe
Morgantown man shoots woman in head after call to family member, police say
Cycloneers
WVU Baseball adopts out-of-state Softball Team
Crews remove car from Cheat Lake
Crews remove car from Cheat Lake

Latest News

Major truck fire creates traffic delays on I-68, surrounding area
Former FBI employee sentenced for soliciting minor
Crews remove car from Cheat Lake
Two mining facilities in Randolph County announce layoffs
Coal
Two mining facilities in Randolph County announce layoffs