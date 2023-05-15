Local FBI employee sentenced for soliciting minor

By WDTV News Staff
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 10:46 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A Fairmont man employed by the FBI has been sentenced for soliciting a minor.

FBI Police Officer Dale Edward Cheuvront was arrested and charged with soliciting a minor in Harrison County last September.

Local FBI employee arrested, charged with soliciting minor

On Monday, Cheuvront was sentenced to six months of home confinement and four years of probation.

This is a developing story. Stick with 5 News for the latest.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 dead in crash involving semi in Morgantown
Cycloneers
WVU Baseball adopts out-of-state Softball Team
A beachgoer in Dauphin Island, Alabama, spotted a massive alligator on the shore.
Beachgoer spots massive alligator: ‘The things you never think you’ll see’
FILE - In this Dec. 29, 2011 file photo, a car approaches a sobriety checkpoint set up along a...
Authorities schedule two DUI checkpoints in Mon County

Latest News

2 dead in crash involving semi in Morgantown
Local FBI employee sentenced for soliciting minor
Bridgeport High School
BHS Senior Parade expected to cause traffic delay for parts of Bridgeport
2 dead in crash involving semi in Morgantown