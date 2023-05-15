Local FBI employee sentenced for soliciting minor
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 10:46 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A Fairmont man employed by the FBI has been sentenced for soliciting a minor.
FBI Police Officer Dale Edward Cheuvront was arrested and charged with soliciting a minor in Harrison County last September.
On Monday, Cheuvront was sentenced to six months of home confinement and four years of probation.
