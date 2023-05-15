Major truck fire creates traffic delays on I-68, surrounding area

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Fire crews responded to a major truck fire Monday afternoon in Monongalia County.

Crews were dispatched to the fire around 3:15 p.m. off of Cheat Rd. near the I-68′s exit 7, according to the Monongalia County 911 Center.

Officials say the southbound side of Cheat Road is shut down, and it is creating major traffic delays in the area, including eastbound on I-68.

It is unknown when the scene will be cleaned up and the roadway reopened, according to officials.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

This is a developing story. Stick with 5 News for updates.

