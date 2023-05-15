Man charged with ‘dragging’ dog down road

Raymond Ward II
Raymond Ward II(WV Corrections)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 3:01 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WESTOVER, W.Va (WDTV) - A Monongalia County man has been charged after officers say he dragged a dog down the road and hit a woman who tried to stop him.

Officers went to Bound Circle in Westover on Saturday and spoke with a woman who said she saw 48-year-old Raymond Ward II, of Westover, dragging his dog down the road, according to a criminal complaint.

The woman alleges she grabbed the dog’s leash to stop Ward, and he hit her, giving her an abrasion on her arm.

Officers say they went to Ward’s home and saw several lacerations and abrasions all over the dog, including its knees, paws, groin area, stomach, and throat.

Several other witnesses also told police they saw Ward dragging the dog down the road.

Ward has been charged with cruelty to animals. He is being held at North Central Regional Jail on a $2,500 bond.

