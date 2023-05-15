Morgantown man shoots woman in head after call to family member, police say

Shaun LaPointe
Shaun LaPointe(WV Corrections)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 2:36 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A Morgantown man has been charged after deputies say he shot a woman in the head following a phone call with one of his family members.

Authorities responded to a home at Healthy Heights Village in Morgantown just before 9 p.m. on Sunday after receiving reports of a shooting, according to a criminal complaint.

As deputies were going to the home, they reportedly received information that 42-year-old Shaun LaPointe, of Morgantown, shot a woman in the head.

Deputies say they arrived on scene and helped the woman receive medical treatment by Monongalia County EMS.

While receiving treatment, she allegedly told authorities LaPointe was arguing with her when he put a firearm “in front of her face.”

The woman told deputies she tried to swat the firearm away, but LaPointe pulled the trigger and shot the right side of her head, the report says.

Deputies say they spoke to LaPointe who said the woman called a family member “which upset him to the point of ‘blacking out.’”

LaPointe has been charged with attempt to commit a crime. He is being held at North Central Regional Jail.

