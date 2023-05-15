National police week kicks off with wreath laying ceremony

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - On Monday, members of the Monongalia County Law Enforcement community held a wreath-laying ceremony at the county’s courthouse. The wreaths are to honor those who have paid the ultimate price while serving their community. Mon County Commissioner, Sean Sikora, says a week honoring those who are in law enforcement is more than necessary.

“People don’t go into law enforcement for the money, they go in because it’s something they want to do,” Sikora said. “To keep those people and retain those people, it’s just been harder and harder, so I feel an important part of my job is to make sure we are doing everything we can to take care of those who are taking care of us.”

That was the case for Monongalia County Sheriff Perry Palmer. He said wanting to help people was a family tradition.

“My father was a sergeant with the sheriff’s department and it’s something I’ve always wanted to do,” Perry said. “It’s a cliché to say you want to help people, but basically that’s what it was, to help other people and try to make a difference.”

With law enforcement being viewed in a negative light lately, Lieutenant Jeff Wright of the WVU Police Department said it’s great for law enforcement to be recognized for all they do for the community.

“The importance of today is ultimately honoring those who have fallen and made that sacrifice, helping the community and keeping everyone safe,” Wright said.

National police week runs until Friday, May 19th.

