New BBQ restaurant in Bridgeport opens

By WDTV News Staff
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 10:21 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
This article comes from our media partners at Connect Bridgeport.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A new barbeque restaurant has opened in a familiar spot on Main Street in Bridgeport.

Kaz’s Barbeque is in the former location of Gourmet Café and, most recently, T&M BBQ at 795 West Main Street.

Its owners, Steve and Eva Kaczmarek, currently operate Sweet Tee’s at the Club at the Clarksburg Country Club.

The sign in front of the business says “Smells Good, Tastes Better”, and Steve says this was the perfect opportunity to bring a quality product to Bridgeport.

“We’re excited to over a quality product to Bridgeport and the entire area. We’ve been looking to diversify our business on the restaurant end, looking to add another revenue stream with a quality product, and have been doing so for the last few years,” Steve said. “We just haven’t been in a hurry, but when this opportunity came up, it was perfect. I think anyone will tell you the location is spectacular.”

Steve says the restaurant will have a collection of side dishes to go along with the barbeque, including baked beans, macaroni and cheese, Mexican Street Corn, potato salad, green beans or collared greens, and at least two revolving deserts.

“It is very basic, and we believe that will help it to remain very good,” said Steve. “We will be adding things, maybe a roast as well as ribs and sausages, and there will be some other sides at times. You will see additions as we get started.”

While business hours are still tentative, Steve says the plan on being open six days a week, opening at 11 a.m. and staying open into the evening hours.

