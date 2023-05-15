Rainy Tuesday Ahead

Rain showers expected throughout the day Tuesday
By Michael Moranelli
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - We are expecting to see rain showers throughout the day tomorrow as a result of a system in the middle of the county moving slightly more north than expected. We will see cloudy skies and rain showers throughout the day tomorrow, but the good news is that skies will start to clear out on Wednesday leading to a pleasant end to the week. Watch Michael Moranelli’s First Alert Forecast for the details.

