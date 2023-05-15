Rainy Tuesday Ahead

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - We are expecting to see rain showers throughout the day tomorrow as a result of a system in the middle of the county moving slightly more north than expected. We will see cloudy skies and rain showers throughout the day tomorrow, but the good news is that skies will start to clear out on Wednesday leading to a pleasant end to the week. Watch Michael Moranelli’s First Alert Forecast for the details.

