Seasonable Monday, then rain pushing in tomorrow!

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - This work week will start off with mostly cloudy skies and seasonable, warm temperatures. Then we’re tracking rain showers tomorrow. Find out the timing of the rain, and what happens later this week, in the video above!

A frontal boundary is settling near West Virginia today, lifting moisture into our region. As a result, this afternoon, skies will be partly cloudy, with most clouds in the southern counties of our region. Winds will be light, and temperatures willl reach the mid-to-upper-70s, around average for this time of year. Overnight, skies will be mostly cloudy, with light winds and lows in the mid-50s. Tomorrow, a low-pressure system in Texas will push into West Virginia between late morning to late evening, bringing widespread showers at times. Most of the heavy showers will be in southern West Virginia, with only a few heavy showers in the southern counties of our region. By the time the rain leaves at midnight, rainfall totals will be about a few tenths of an inch across our region. Besides that, expect cloudy skies, light winds and highs in the 60s. Thereafter, a high-pressure system from Canada will keep our region dry for the rest of the week, resulting in sunny skies and highs in the 70s. Then a cold front will push into our region on Saturday, bringing heavy showers and, perhaps, a thunderstorm or two. In short, today will be warm and clear, tomorrow will be rainy, and the rest of the week will be clear and sunny.

Today: Clouds this morning, then partly sunny skies in the evening. High: 77.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy skies. Low: 54.

Tuesday: Showers in the morning, transitioning to steady rain later in the day. West-southwest winds of 5-10 mph. High: 67.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy skies. Northerly winds of 5-10 mph. High: 69.

