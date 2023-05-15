Sunset Ellis Drive-In gets new projector, set to open this week

SHINNSTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A Shinnston staple for movie lovers is set to open this week after getting a new projector.

The Sunset Ellis Drive-In Theater will be opening on Thursday after several projector woes last year, according to a Sunset Ellis Facebook post.

Due to last year’s projector problems, Sunset Ellis started a GoFundMe to get a new projector for its drive-in.

The fundraiser raised thousands, and now they have the new projector and plan to offer movies Thursday through Saturday every week.

This week, the post says The Super Mario Brothers and Fast X will be playing.

Movies start at dark, and tickets are $9 for anyone 12 and older, $5 for kids ages 5-12, and free for any kids under five years old. Only cash is accepted for tickets and concessions.

The Sunset Ellis Drive-In Theater is located at 5776 Shinnston Pike in Shinnston.

This is just the latest in a series of good news after the Sunset Ellis Restaurant opened in February under new ownership, and the Sunset Ellis Flea Market opened last month.

