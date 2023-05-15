Train ride nearly 40 years in the making hits the tracks

By WDTV News Staff
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 12:59 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CASS, W.Va (WDTV) - A train ride nearly 40 years in the making finally hit the tracks on Friday in Pocahontas County.

Shay 5, the official steam locomotive of West Virginia, burst through a golden ribbon on its first official trip over the reopened Trout Run Bridge on Friday.

Completion of the bridge reopens the excursion line from Cass Scenic Railroad to the town of Durbin, which had been closed since the bridge washed out in 1985.

Secretary of Transportation and Commissioner of Highways Jimmy Wriston was on hand for the trip.

“Nothing was easy here,” said Wriston. “Not one thing was easy, but you did it. You did it because you have will, you did it because you believe in the vision that we have, and you did this because you’re West Virginians and have West Virginia values.”

When floodwaters swept the tracks from the old hand-stacked stone railroad bridge in 1985, it shut down a rail line that had been open since the early 1900s, and was a regular run on Cass Scenic Railroad since the railroad opened in 1963.

“That’s what we do in this state. When we have a tough job to do, we roll up our sleeves and do it. That’s what happened and that’s what this bridge represents,” said Wriston.

Officials say conditions at the work site were harsh, with crews having to bring all materials by rail five miles up the rail line.

Schedule and reservation information can be found here.

