Two mining facilities in Randolph County announce layoffs

By WDTV News Staff
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MILL CREEK, W.Va (WDTV) - Officials have announced a round of layoffs at two mining facilities in Mill Creek.

United Coal Company LLC’s subsidiary, Carter Roag Coal Company, issued notices about the layoffs to more than 230 employees at its Morgan Camp Mine and Star Bridge Prep Plant as a result of idling production.

Layoffs were expected to begin last Friday, officials said. Additional staggered layoffs will continue throughout the end of the year as they wind down operations.

The layoffs are expected to be permanent.

