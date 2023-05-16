‘90s alternative rock band coming to Clarksburg

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A platinum-certified alternative quartet from Houston, Texas will be coming to downtown Clarksburg.

Blue October’s Spinning the Truth Around (Part II) Tour will be coming to the Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center in downtown Clarksburg on Thursday, September 21.

Blue October emerged during the mid-90s, delivering an emotionally charged amalgam of heart-heavy post-grunge and slick modern rock.

Chart-topping singles from Blue October includes “Hate Me” and “Into the Ocean.”

“We are excited to have a new partner in Drusky Entertainment, and thrilled that our first show together is the award winning Blue October,” said Jason Young, the Robinson Grand’s program manager. “This show answers the constant call for more diversity on our stage in a great big way.”

Tickets start at $42.75 and go on sale to Friends of the Robinson Grand on Saturday, May 20 at 10 a.m. Tickets for the general public go on sale Tuesday, May 23.

All tickets can be purchased online here or by calling the Robinson Grand ticketing center at (855) 773-6283.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.