Adam Fubio and Quinten Cooley Sign Letters of Intent for College Squads

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Robert C. Byrd High School sends two more athletes to college today, as swimmer Adam Fubio and track/basketball dual-athlete Quinten Cooley signed their letters of intent to move to the next stage.

Fubio signed for Fairmont State Swim - his two brothers have both been a part of the Falcon Swim program, and Adam told us that he “from seventh grade, I always knew I’d go there”.

Cooley signed for West Virginia Wesleyan Track - but he will also walk on as a basketball player for the university, giving him “the perfect duo for me”.

Congratulations to both Adam and Quinten! Hear from them with WDTV in the attached video.

