Albert Ward Sigley, Jr., 48, of Fairmont passed away on Monday, May 15, 2023, at his home. He was born in Fairmont on May 29, 1974, a son of Linda Williams Sigley of Barrackville and the late Albert Sigley Sr. He was a contractor and a mechanic. He enjoyed tinkering with motors in his garage. Albert most enjoyed the time spent with his family and friends. He is survived by his wife Amy Decker Sigley, the couple has been together for 30 years, two sons and a step son, Duston Sigley and his fiancé Summer Scritchfield, Shawn Judy, and Cole Decker all of Fairmont; one brother Brian Sigley and his fiancé Jody of Grafton, two sisters Melissa Hardesty and her husband James of Fairmont and Jessica Stewart and her husband Buddy of New Cumberland; two grandchildren Colby Decker, Bryson Decker, who he raised as sons, and additional grandchildren Bentley, Rayson, Maelynn Longwell, and Gracelynn Scritchfield; several nieces and nephews and great niece Riley. In addition to his father he was preceded in death by one cousin James Parker. Friends may call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant Street, Fairmont on Thursday, May 18, 2023 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. A service will be held at the funeral home on Thursday at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Matt Holbert officiating. In keeping with his wishes Albert will be cremated following the service. Memorial Contributions may be made to Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant Street, Fairmont WV 26554 to assist with funeral expenses. Condolence and memories may be shared at www.carpenterandford.com

