Anthony Spatafore signs with Fairmont State

Spatafore will join former Notre Dame star Jaidyn West at FSU
By Tyler Kennett
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 10:36 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Bridgeport High School’s Anthony Spatafore signed with Fairmont State Basketball on Friday. Spatafore has been one of the premiere players for the Indians for the past few seasons, helping the team to a state tournament appearance in 2022. He says that the culture surrounding the program at Fairmont State led to his decision.

“Their community and culture,” Spatafore said when asked what led to his choice. “I like their coaches, they have it going there. Their assistant is also my travel coach.”

It’s also a bit of a reunion, Spatafore will join Jaidyn West at Fairmont State. West’s a player that Spatafore says he’s been around since the beginning.

“It won’t be much of a change,” he said. “I’ve played with a lot of the players on the team.”

The transition is also a bit easier due to the proximity to his family. Fairmont State’s campus is less than 30 minutes away from Bridegport. Those that watched him play can follow him to the next level.

“It’s not that much of a change from going to high school,” said Spatafore. “Honestly, I’ll still have the same crowd coming to watching me.”

Altogether, Spatafore is one of the greatest players to come from Bridgeport in recent memory, something that he hopes to take and improve upon at Fairmont State.

“I’m excited to see what I can do,” he said. “Change my body. Get faster, stronger and develop my game. I feel like my IQ, passing and shooting is good. I’m going to try to develop into a slasher a little bit more.”

