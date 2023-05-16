Bridge Sports Complex Athlete of the Week: Noah Braham

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The University Hawks have won their first sectional championship since 2016 - and even better, they did so against the same team that eliminated them at this same stage last season.

University took down Bridgeport 3-0 on Monday night; that score reflects just how difficult it was for the high-scoring Hawks to grind out the championship round.

A big part of their success came from Noah Braham, first-baseman for the Hawk squad. Braham (who is actually committed to play tight end at West Virginia University next fall) is enjoying his final year of high school and has helped lead the team to that first sectional title in 7 years.

Braham is one of the best sluggers in the entire state, and the Hawks have rolled to a 15-5 record in their last 20 games behind his offensive output.

He spoke with 5 Sports about the grueling challenge from Bridgeport over the weekend leading to Monday, along with his hopes of playing baseball for West Virginia alongside football and what has made him so successful this year.

See the Bridge Sports Complex Athlete of the Week here - and congratulations to Noah and Hawks Baseball!

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.