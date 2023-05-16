Child safety tips to remember for pool season

By Olivia Whitehouse
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 6:39 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - As the weather is warming up and pools are starting to open, it’s important to think about children’s safety.

Savannah Snider, firefighter with the Staunton Fire Department, said it is important to make sure young children are supervised while they are swimming as well as take swim lessons.

Snider added some programs can start as early as four months old.

”For the fourth month old’s it is more like self rescue techniques where they can teach them to roll over on their back in the body of water waiting for the adult to come and help them.” said Snider.

Snider said that if a child falls in the water and cannot swim, to try floating.

“The first step would be to put your face up and out of the water, and put your chest up then use your legs and arms to try and pull yourself up” said Snider

“Definitely adults should take an CPR class if they have young children not only for drowning but in case of another emergency where they would have to do CPR.” said Snider.

Snider said you can call the American Heart Association to find more resources.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New store coming to Meadowbrook Mall
FILE PHOTO of the Sunset Ellis Drive-In Theater from May 25, 2022.
Sunset Ellis Drive-In gets new projector, set to open this week
Shaun LaPointe
Morgantown man shoots woman in head after call to family member, police say
Carisa Browne was in the drive-thru line when suddenly, some foul-smelling stuff fell from the...
Mystery ‘poop’ rains down on cars in drive-thru, family says
First responders took Carter B. Fisher to the hospital where attempts to revive him were...
Family member finds 11-year-old boy killed in ATV accident, officials say

Latest News

wdtv
Excellence In Education: Jayenne Elementary School Selected As 2022-2023 WV Positive Behavioral Intervention and Supports Tier 1 Model School
Tygart Adventure Lake
Tygart Adventure Lake announces opening date
Tygart Adventure Lake announces opening date
Gov. Jim Justice
Gov. Justice delcares Juneteenth as state holiday
New River Gorge National Park
New River Gorge National Park