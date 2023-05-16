UPDATE: I-68 West reopens after diesel fuel spill

Video captured on West Virginia 511 camera at 2:30 p.m.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 2:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - STORY UPDATE (5/16/23 at 3:20 p.m.)

Officials say all lanes of I-68 have reopened after an accident spilled dozens of gallons of diesel fuel onto the roadway.

ORIGINAL STORY

An accident on I-68 in Monongalia County has resulted in a diesel spill and several lanes being shut down.

Crews responded to the accident around 2 p.m. at mile marker 11 westbound on I-68, according to the Monongalia County 911 Center.

Officials say the accident has resulted in 30-50 gallons of diesel fuel being spilled onto the roadway.

All westbound lanes are shut down, and it appears all but one eastbound lane is shut down, according to the West Virginia 511 camera about a half-mile away from the scene at 2:30 p.m.

Officials say they do not have an estimate as to when the roadway will completely reopen.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

This is a developing story. Stick with 5 News for updates.

Diesel fuel spill on I-68 shuts down several lanes
Diesel fuel spill on I-68 shuts down several lanes

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shaun LaPointe
Morgantown man shoots woman in head after call to family member, police say
2 dead in crash involving semi in Morgantown
Dale Edward Cheuvront Jr. was sentenced on Monday, May 15, 2023.
Former FBI employee sentenced for soliciting minor
FILE PHOTO of the Sunset Ellis Drive-In Theater from May 25, 2022.
Sunset Ellis Drive-In gets new projector, set to open this week
Crews remove car from Cheat Lake
Crews remove car from Cheat Lake

Latest News

Mugshot of Darris Nichols, head coach of the Radford University basketball team, arrested for...
Court date set for former WVU basketball player after testing positive for alcohol
Diesel fuel spill on I-68 shuts down several lanes
Diesel fuel spill on I-68 shuts down several lanes
North Elementary School in Morgantown
North Elementary vice principal charged with battery after allegedly striking student’s head
NC man sentenced for traveling to West Virginia to have sex with minor