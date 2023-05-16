UPDATE: I-68 West reopens after diesel fuel spill

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - STORY UPDATE (5/16/23 at 3:20 p.m.)

Officials say all lanes of I-68 have reopened after an accident spilled dozens of gallons of diesel fuel onto the roadway.

ORIGINAL STORY

An accident on I-68 in Monongalia County has resulted in a diesel spill and several lanes being shut down.

Crews responded to the accident around 2 p.m. at mile marker 11 westbound on I-68, according to the Monongalia County 911 Center.

Officials say the accident has resulted in 30-50 gallons of diesel fuel being spilled onto the roadway.

All westbound lanes are shut down, and it appears all but one eastbound lane is shut down, according to the West Virginia 511 camera about a half-mile away from the scene at 2:30 p.m.

Officials say they do not have an estimate as to when the roadway will completely reopen.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

This is a developing story. Stick with 5 News for updates.

