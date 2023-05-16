Employee killed in work accident at Habitat for Humanity ReStore

“Cape Fear Habitat for Humanity is deeply saddened by the loss of a ReStore employee who died,”...
“Cape Fear Habitat for Humanity is deeply saddened by the loss of a ReStore employee who died,” Cape Fear Habitat for Humanity Executive Director Lauren McKenzie said in a statement.(WECT)
By WECT Staff and Debra Worley
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT/Gray News) – A store employee was killed after getting trapped by a forklift at a Habitat for Humanity ReStore center in southeastern North Carolina.

According to a spokesperson with the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to reports of a person trapped between the forklift and a counter Friday just before 3 p.m.

The sheriff’s office said the employee was taken to the hospital where the N.C. Department of Labor said they died the next day from their injuries.

“The N.C. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) Division has been informed of the incident and opened an inspection,” a spokesperson for NCDOL told WECT.

“Cape Fear Habitat for Humanity is deeply saddened by the loss of a ReStore employee who died,” Cape Fear Habitat for Humanity Executive Director Lauren McKenzie said in a statement.

McKenzie went on to say the organization is investigating and will take appropriate measures to prevent similar accidents in the future.

Copyright 2023 WECT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shaun LaPointe
Morgantown man shoots woman in head after call to family member, police say
2 dead in crash involving semi in Morgantown
Dale Edward Cheuvront Jr. was sentenced on Monday, May 15, 2023.
Former FBI employee sentenced for soliciting minor
FILE PHOTO of the Sunset Ellis Drive-In Theater from May 25, 2022.
Sunset Ellis Drive-In gets new projector, set to open this week
Crews remove car from Cheat Lake
Crews remove car from Cheat Lake

Latest News

Man accidentally shoots, kills twin brother during fight in Semmes
Police: Man accidentally shoots, kills twin brother during fight
President Joe Biden departs after having lunch with family at Vietnam Cafe in Philadelphia,...
Biden and congressional leaders to meet in debt ceiling showdown as McCarthy pushes for faster deal
Courtney M. Oliverio
Bridgeport woman pleads guilty to meth trafficking
In this image taken through an office window, a law enforcement officer surveys the office of...
GRAPHIC: Man who attacked congressional staffers has violent history, authorities say
FILE: A school bus is pictured in this photo from March 20, 2018. A teacher in southern...
Teacher suspended after student dresses as KKK leader for class assignment