First at 4 Forum: Morgan Lounsbury
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Morgan Lounsbury with A Different Stitch joined First at 4 on Tuesday.
She brought several items she has crocheted and talked about what got her into crocheting, how West Virginia inspires her creations, and starting a business on social media.
You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4 - 5 p.m. only on WDTV.
Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.