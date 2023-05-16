Marion County officials issue warning of bad batch of drugs

(WVLT)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 12:09 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Marion County Quick Response Team & Harm Reduction is warning that a bad batch may be in the county.

Officials say in a social media post there have been three overdose incidents in the last 24 hours in Marion County.

However, officials did not say if there have been any fatalities or the type of drug involved in the overdoses.

Officials say anyone who needs Narcan, tests strips or support can reach out to the Marion County QRT at 304-278-4025, Help4WV, the state’s addition helpline, at 844-435-7498, or Never Use Alone, the national overdose prevention lifeline, at 1-800-484-3731.

This is the third bad batch alert issued by the Marion County QRT & Harm Reduction this month. The other alerts were issued on May 3 and 4.

