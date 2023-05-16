Mary “Trudy” Morelan Moodispaugh, 80, of Bridgeport, passed away on Sunday night, May 14, 2023, in the United Hospital Center. She was born in Clarksburg on November 12, 1942, a daughter of the late Mancil Morelan and Gioconda “Connie” (Torchia) Morelan. On August 7, 1963, she married Randy Ross Moodispaugh, who preceded her in death on February 24, 2014. She is survived by three sons, Danny Moodispaugh of Stealey, Charles Moodispaugh of Wilsonburg and Gregory Moodispaugh of Bridgeport. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Patricia Sue Gyorda. She was an active member of St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, and had retired as an LPN from United Hospital Center. She loved genealogy and was involved with the Meals on Wheels program. She was devoted to her family and loved spending time with her sons. Condolences to the Moodispaugh Family may be left at burnsidefuneralhome.com Friends will be received at Burnside Funeral Home, 607 S. Virginia Avenue, Bridgeport, from 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 18, 2023, where services will be held at 12:30 p.m. with Reverend Linda Muhly presiding. Interment will follow in Bridgeport Cemetery. Burnside Funeral Home, Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, WV (WDTV) -

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.