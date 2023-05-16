Morgantown Planning Commission votes in favor of amendment that would change zoning laws for firearms sales downtown

Residents continue to protest against Big Daddy Guns.
Residents continue to protest against Big Daddy Guns.
By Madeline Edwards
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 10:26 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - It was announced eight months ago that Big Daddy Guns would no longer be coming to The Deck in Morgantown.

However, Protect Morgantown continued to fight to change zoning laws regarding firearms sales downtown.

After nine months, the Planning Commission unanimously voted in favor of the amendment brought to them by Protect Morgantown that would move on to city council for the final vote.

Organizer of Protect Morgantown, Jodi Hollingshead, was at the meeting on May 11 and said she was glad the commission took time to think about the proposed changes.

“It is telling people what they can and can’t do with their businesses. They wanted to take that very seriously and make sure that it was in line with the city’s comprehensive plan,” she said.

While Protect Morgantown started to specifically stop Big Daddy Guns from opening downtown, Hollingshead explained it wouldn’t stop similar businesses from doing the same thing.

“At the time and still currently, there are zero restrictions on where you can open a firearms store in Morgantown. As long as it is in a commercial district, you can open a gun store,” she added.

However, Hollingshead explained the goal was not to stop gun sales in Morgantown but to regulate them.

“Simply limit where firearms retailers could open. You know we aren’t trying to stop gun sales in Morgantown entirely,” she said.

Since it passed through the Planning Commission, the amendment will be put on a future city council agenda with a public hearing and multiple readings of the ordinance.

Back in September, Big Daddy Guns announced they still planned to open up a store in West Virginia but were unsure of a location.

5 News reached out to Big Daddy Guns to see where they were in this process, and at this time, we haven’t received a response yet.

Morgantown man shoots woman in head after call to family member, police say