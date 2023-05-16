NC man sentenced for traveling to West Virginia to have sex with minor

By WDTV News Staff
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
NICHOLAS COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - A North Carolina man has been sentenced for traveling to Nicholas County to meet up with someone he believed to be a minor to engage in sexual conduct with them.

On May 11, 2022, 34-year-old Brian Wittmann, of Madison, North Carolina, contacted an individual he believed to be an underage girl on Instagram after finding her profile, according to court documents and statements made in court.

Wittmann reportedly said he asked for the underage girl’s phone number and began sending her text messages that included an explicit photo.

Wittmann further said he continued to text the underage girl for about a week, seeking to entice her into engage in sexual conduct, officials said.

Authorities said Wittman drove from North Carolina to Nicholas County on May 19, 2022 and was met by law enforcement.

When officers searched Wittman’s vehicle, they allegedly found condoms, blankets, a pillow and a morning-after pill, a type of emergency birth control.

Authorities said Wittman told officers he had sent explicit messages to who he believed to be an underage girl in addition to other girls on social media.

Federal authorities say 34-year-old Brian Wittmann, of Madison, North Carolina, was sentenced on Monday to four years and three months in prison followed by 10 years of supervised release.

Wittman must also register as a sex offender, according to officials.

