New store coming to Meadowbrook Mall

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Among all the exciting news happening at Meadowbrook Mall this year is another new store.

It has been confirmed that JD Sports will be one of the next stores to move into Meadowbrook Mall.

The British sports-fashion retail company will occupy spaces currently housing G.O.A.L., or Gaming on All Levels, and Tru South.

“G.O.A.L. will be relocating to the old FYE location, beside Hot Topic, and Tru South will be relocating to the old CJ Banks, located beside Planet X,” said Meadowbrook Mall Marketing Director Ashton Cunnington.

JD Sports carries footwear and activewear – both men’s and women’s - from brands including Nike, Jordan, On, Adidas, and NSW.

JD Sports is based in Bury, Greater Manchester, England.

Finish Line, Inc. is an American retail chain that sells athletic shoes and related apparel and accessories owned by JD Sports.

Cunningham said details, including anticipated move-in and opening dates, are yet to be determined. She also says the new Marshalls store, now located at the former Elder-Beerman fashion store, will open on Thursday, May 18.

