North Elementary vice principal charged with battery after allegedly striking student’s head

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The now former vice principal at North Elementary School has been charged with battery after she allegedly struck a student in the head.

According to court documents, security video showed North Elementary Vice Principal Carol Muniz striking a student in the head on Jan. 26.

After an eight-year-old student became “disruptive” in a classroom, staff members, including Muniz, went to escort the child to another room.

During the escort, the student “actively resisted,” at which time Muniz raised her hand, made a fist, and struck the student in the head, investigators wrote in a criminal complaint.

Muniz turned herself in on the charge on Monday. She is out on bond.

Last week, North Elementary Principal Natalie Webb was charged with failing to report the situation.

Webb was made aware of the situation within minutes, court documents say, adding that Webb indicated on two separate occasions that a report would be filed with Child Protective Services.

No report was made until Webb was told to do so by Board of Education staff when they were made aware of the situation on Feb. 7 -- 12 days after Muniz allegedly struck the student.

5 Investigates obtained a phone call made Feb. 7 by Monongalia County SafeSchools Director Adam Henkins to 911 in which Henkins told the dispatcher he needed to make a belated report about a “crime against a child.”

“It was just reported to me that we had a teacher abuse a child,” Henkins told the dispatcher.

During the call, Henkins said the abuse happened “a few days ago.”

The district sent a letter to families a week later saying Webb and Muniz were placed on leave.

Ron Lytle, Mon County Board of Education President, told 5 News at the time the reason for the delay was due to a “lag in communication” between the school and the central office.

A total of five North Elementary staff were placed on leave during the investigation.

Since the incident, Muniz has retired, but Monongalia County Superintendent Eddie Campbell said last week Webb remains on unpaid administrative leave.

